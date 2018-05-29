Mixed reactions to Panda’s resignation  

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The resignation of suspended MP Baijayant Panda from BJD on Monday evoked mixed reactions in his Parliamentary constituency. While several supporters of the MP termed the development as unfortunate, many from the BJD said Panda resigned from the party to join BJP.Kalpana Mallick, a BJD leader of Kendrapara town, said Panda’s resignation would be a loss to the ruling party in the State. “As a member of Parliament, he did many developmental works in Kendrapara. It is not proper on the part of senior BJD leaders including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to have refrained from paying last respects to Panda’s late father and noted industrialist Banshidhar Panda on May 22. We are unhappy at the turn of events,” she said.

On the other hand, BJD leader and chairman of Kendrapara block Anambandhu Dhal said, “Panda was involved in anti-party activities since long for which the Chief Minister suspended him in January. He is all set to join BJP which is why he resigned from BJD and not because BJD leaders did not visit his house to pay last respects to his father as claimed by him.”

President of Kendrapara Town BJD Committee Srikanta Panda said the MP had no base in the district. People elected him twice from the constituency as a BJD candidate. Panda’s reason for resignation from BJD is a ruse,” he said and added, “The general elections are a year away. If Panda joins the BJP now, he will lose his Lok Sabha membership. He will join BJP after October this year.”

Former president of the district minority cell of BJD Salim Khan said the Chief Minister and other BJD leaders insulted Panda by not paying their last respect to his father. “He took the right decision by leaving BJD,” he said. On the day, Khan also resigned from BJD following the footsteps of Panda. Panda has been doing many developmental works in the constituency with MPLAD funds. The MP recently spent `3.76 crores for a multi-purpose auditorium at Gualasingh village in Derabishi block. Apart from 23 mini stadiums, Panda has built 57 water tanks, each having a capacity of one lakh litres, to solve water scarcity in rural areas, Khan added.

Meanwhile, president of district unit of BJP Duryodhan Sahoo said, “The resignation of Panda is a bad omen for BJD. Panda is a good Parliamentarian and has carried out many developmental works in Kendrapara. BJP always welcomes good people with open arms if they believe in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.”Fifty four-year-old Panda was a Rajya Sabha member of BJD from 2000 to 2006 and again from 2006 to 2009. Later, he was elected to Lok Sabha from Kendrapara twice as a BJD candidate in 2009 and 2014.