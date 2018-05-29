NDC puts Bhubaneswar in international cloud  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday urged the State Government to be proactive in the field of information technology and IT enabled services which have greater potential to generate employment.Inaugurating the the cloud-enabled National Data Centre (NDC), the fourth of its kind in the country, at the National Informatics Centre (NIC) campus in the city, Prasad said the Centre will assist the State in all possible way for establishment of more industries in the IT and electronics sectors.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Prasad said, has already sanctioned a greenfield electronic manufacturing cluster (EMC) project worth `202.57 crore for Odisha in September last year and the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DEIT) has released an amount of `18.6 crore out of its share of `96.96 crore.

“I request the Odisha Government to be proactive in this field and take advantage of the opportunities available. I will be happy if more IT industries come to Odisha” he said.Prasad said data centres are enabling Government to render e-Governance services to the citizens effectively. The establishment of National Dada Centre in Bhubaneswar will further enhance the range of services offered by NIC, which has been promoting digital opportunities for sustainable development at grassroots level. The data centre in Bhubaneswar is the fourth such centre of NIC after Delhi, Hyderabad and Pune.

“Today is a red letter day for Bhubaneswar as the city is in the international clout because of the NDC. Since eastern parts of the country is on the focus, when the proposal for the centre was mooted, I did not think for a moment to take a decision in favour of Odisha,” he said adding, the data centre enhances the global profile of the State.

Prasad said at present 89 BPO centres are operating in small towns across the country. In Odisha, 7 BPO centres are operational including Jaleswar (Balasore) and Cuttack. Eight more BPO centres will come up in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Sambalpur soon.Thanking Prasad for setting up the fourth NDC in Bhubaneswar, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Darmendra Pradhan urged the former to approve more IT and electronics projects for the State.State IT Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera said IT initiatives taken up by several Government departments have been highly appreciated and awarded by the Centre. Among others, Union IT Secretary Ajay Sawhney and State IT Secretary Ashok Meena were present.