Home States Odisha

NDC puts Bhubaneswar in international cloud  

Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad inaugurates the fourth centre of the country in the Capital City
 

Published: 29th May 2018 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of Electronic and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the inauguration of NDC in Bhubaneswar | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday urged the State Government to be proactive in the field of information technology and IT enabled services which have greater potential to generate employment.Inaugurating the the cloud-enabled National Data Centre (NDC), the fourth of its kind in the country, at the National Informatics Centre (NIC) campus in the city, Prasad said the Centre will assist the State in all possible way for establishment of more industries in the IT and electronics sectors.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Prasad said, has already sanctioned a greenfield electronic manufacturing cluster (EMC) project worth `202.57 crore for Odisha in September last year and the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DEIT) has released an amount of `18.6 crore out of its share of `96.96 crore.

“I request the Odisha Government to be proactive in this field and take advantage of the opportunities available. I will be happy if more IT industries come to Odisha” he said.Prasad said data centres are enabling Government to render e-Governance services to the citizens effectively. The establishment of National Dada Centre in Bhubaneswar will further enhance the range of services offered by NIC, which has been promoting digital opportunities for sustainable development at grassroots level. The data centre in Bhubaneswar is the fourth such centre of  NIC after Delhi, Hyderabad and Pune. 

“Today is a red letter day for Bhubaneswar as the city is in the international clout because of the NDC. Since eastern parts of the country is on the focus, when the proposal for the centre was mooted, I did not think for a moment to take a decision in favour of Odisha,” he said adding, the data centre enhances the global profile of the State.

Prasad said at present 89 BPO centres are operating in small towns across the country. In Odisha, 7 BPO centres are operational including Jaleswar (Balasore) and Cuttack. Eight more BPO centres will come up in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Sambalpur soon.Thanking Prasad for setting up the fourth NDC in Bhubaneswar, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Darmendra Pradhan urged the former to approve more IT and electronics projects for the State.State IT Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera said IT initiatives taken up by several Government departments have been highly appreciated and awarded by the Centre.  Among others, Union IT Secretary Ajay Sawhney and State IT Secretary Ashok Meena were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Autorickshaw driver's daughter scores 98 percentile in GSEB SSC exams
IIT Delhi moves court for naming Metro Station FIITJEE-IIT
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao