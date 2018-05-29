NHAI CGM at Brahmani bridge site

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In order to expedite work on the second Brahmani bridge at Balughat here as part of the National Highway (NH)-143 expansion project, Bhubaneswar-based Chief General Manager (CGM) and Regional Officer (RO) of NHAI D Sarangi on Monday visited the construction site. 
Sarangi accompanied by NHAI Project Director P Madhu inspected the bridge site and issued necessary instructions to the contract firm to speed up work. NHAI sources described it as a routine visit and shrugged off apprehension that work may get stopped. 

Four days ago, Union Tribal Affairs Minister and Sundargarh Lok Sabha Member Jual Oram had told local mediapersons that work would start immediately as the NHAI removed the last technical hurdle of issuing ‘appointed date’ to the contract firm. From May 25, the contract firm started spadework and cutting of temporary road to the Brahmani riverside for moving of machineries and equipment. 

