Paree vans start rolling against child sexual abuse

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated a Statewide campaign ‘Paree Pain Katha Tiye’ against child sexual abuse at Traffic Headquarters in the Capital. On the occasion, Patnaik also flagged off Pari Express vans. About 15 Paree Express vans have been inducted for the campaign across the State against child sexual abuse. Every van will cover two districts in 15 days and after the end of the campaign, all the vans will converge in Bhubaneswar for a valedictory function on June 12.

The Chief Minister also released the materials which will be used as tools to generate awareness against child sexual abuse. The materials include leaflets, pamphlets and others. “I am happy to flag off Paree Express vans for conducting 15 days awareness campaign against child sexual abuse,” the Chief Minister said, adding the State Government has taken a number of initiatives to check the heinous crime, and an aware society alone can work effectively against this inhuman act.

Home Secretary Asit Tripathy said the Supreme Court had maintained that the High Courts may constitute a committee of three judges to regulate and monitor the trial of sexual assault cases of children. Tripathy informed that in Salepur minor girl rape case, charge sheet was filed in 12 days and its trial has also commenced. “We will submit charge sheet quickly and our aim is to complete the trial of such cases in one month. Subsequently, the conviction rate will increase,” he added.

Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma stressed that prevention of child sexual abuse was as important as investigation of such cases. “The 15 Paree Express vans have started the campaign from various parts of the State. The vans will cover all the districts in next 15 days and the police will attempt to create awareness among public against child sexual abuse,” the DGP said.

Each van will have four police officers who will coordinate with district police and other authorities during the campaign. Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi, Women and Child Development (W&CD) Minister Prafulla Samal, Odisha UNICEF Odisha Chief Yumi Bae, Bhubaneswar Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena, and other dignitaries were present.

Campaign plan

● The vans have LCD screens where audio-visuals will be played. Besides, leaflets and other printed materials will be distributed, followed by community interaction during the campaign

● UNICEF is the technical collaborative partner of Odisha Police in the awareness campaign

● The Paree Express van on Monday conducted the campaign in Nila Madhab Basti, BDA Colony of Chandrasekharpur, Niladri Vihar, Sailashree Vihar in the Capital

● Paree Express officers, local police and child activists organised a public meeting in Birbasa Basti of Maitri Vihar for sensitising the women and children