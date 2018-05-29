PM interacts with beneficiaries of Ujjwala

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with tribal beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha though video conferencing.  Speaking to Suchismita Kabat and two other women beneficiaries, Modi asked if they had to face any problem or were charged for the free LPG connections. “You must immediately write to me if anyone demands money to get you the gas connection,” he said.

The Prime Minister asked Suchismita about the problems she used to face while using a chullah and whether she finds any difference after getting the LPG connection. “After getting the LPG connection, I am able to finish my cooking chores a lot faster. Now, I get enough time spend with my children and assist my husband to supplement family income,” Suchismita said.Earlier, cooking was a tough job particularly during rainy season when water entered into the chullah and  firewood used to get wet. Now all such problems are gone, she added.  

With cooking taking less time, they have more free time, the women beneficiaries said and expressed their desire to do something meaningful for which they sought the help of the Prime Minister.“I am happy that you raised a vary important question,” Modi said and advised them to take care of the nutritional value of the food they prepare for their children.

Interacting with Ujjwala beneficiaries in the city, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the welfare scheme will boost socio-economic upliftment of the poor as 45 per cent of the beneficiaries belong to scheduled categories.  Pradhan said the Prime Minister has given a target of providing LPG connections to 8 crore more BPL families by 2020 with an additional allocations of `5,000 crore.

