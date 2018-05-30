Home States Odisha

BJP’s women wing slams BJD for rising crime

The Mahila Surakshya Yatra of the BJP, aimed at sensitising women about their rights, safety and security, reached Chhatia of Jajpur district on Tuesday.

Published: 30th May 2018

By Express News Service

JAIPUR:  The Mahila Surakshya Yatra of the BJP, aimed at sensitising women about their rights, safety and security, reached Chhatia of Jajpur district on Tuesday. The Mahila Surakhya rath (chariot) was welcomed by hundreds of saffron party workers at Chhatia, the gateway to Jajpur.

The Jajpur lap of the yatra is being led by BJP State secretary and Barachana leader Simantini Jena, party State executive member Aparna Dhir Singh and BJP Jajpur unit secretary Rajashree Dash.
At two public meetings at Barachana and Dharmasala, the women leaders, including BJP Mahila Morcha State president Pravati Parida, Ollywood actress Mahesweta Roy and Babita Malik addressed the gathering and informed them about their rights and laws available for their safety and security.

“The Naveen Patnaik-led BJD Government has failed to provide safety to women in Odisha. Be it a 3-year-old or a 53-year-old woman, no one is safe in the State. The Government has miserably failed to address the rising crime against women,” said Rajashree.“Women are unsafe in the Naveen Patnaik regime. Our campaign is aimed at waking up the BJD Government from its deep slumber,” said Pravati. The chariot started on its journey a week back from seven prominent temples in the state.

