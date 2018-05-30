Home States Odisha

City makeover plan for Hockey World Cup

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has chalked out massive plans for the coming Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup-2018.The civic body would execute three main projects as

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has chalked out massive plans for the coming Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup-2018.The civic body would execute three main projects as part of the core city infrastructure and beautification group, to enhance the ambience across the Capital. While tender process has already been initiated for 80 km stretch of main road to carry out mechanical sweeping so that the sanitation can improve, there would be nearly 100 e-toilets across the city, making the environment clean and green. The e-toilets would be of stainless steel having auto cleaning facility.

In order to ensure better drainage system during the monsoon season and beyond, there would be temporary measures to end the water logging plights till the drainage master plan of the Works Department is implemented.

However, the cleaning of secondary and tertiary drains across the city is nearing completion. “We will also take up cleaning of the basins of the 10 natural drainage channels criss-crossing the City. The work will be over by the second week of June,’’ said a senior BMC official.The State Government has also decided to decorate the city with a central theme of hockey. Wall painters and artists commissioned by the civic body would paint the city with their creative ideas.

