Home States Odisha

Fire breaks out in train in Odisha's Keonjhar, passengers safe

The East Coast Railway official said that some passengers spotted fire erupting from the parcel van of the train near Chilikidara station and alerted the loco pilot, who stopped the train.

Published: 30th May 2018 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: Fire broke out in a parcel van of Keonjhar-Bhubaneswar Fast Passenger train in Odisha's Keonjhar district on Wednesday, a railway official said, adding all the passengers were safe.

The East Coast Railway official said that some passengers spotted fire erupting from the parcel van of the train near Chilikidara station and alerted the loco pilot, who stopped the train.

The luggage bogey was separated from the train and fire-fighters stepped in to douse the flames.

"One parcel van loaded by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at KDJR was attached next to locomotive in the passenger train. Smoke was coming out of this parcel van. Loco was detached and gap was created between this parcel van and other coaches," said a East Coast Railway statement.

The official said an inquiry will be conducted to find out the reason for the fire.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fire Keonjhar-Bhubaneswar Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No Homework And No Lugging Books To School For CBSE Students Upto Class II
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center. (AP)
PM Modi, Indonesia President Joko Widodo visit Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners