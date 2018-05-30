Fire breaks out in train in Odisha's Keonjhar, passengers safe

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: Fire broke out in a parcel van of Keonjhar-Bhubaneswar Fast Passenger train in Odisha's Keonjhar district on Wednesday, a railway official said, adding all the passengers were safe.

The East Coast Railway official said that some passengers spotted fire erupting from the parcel van of the train near Chilikidara station and alerted the loco pilot, who stopped the train.

The luggage bogey was separated from the train and fire-fighters stepped in to douse the flames.

"One parcel van loaded by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at KDJR was attached next to locomotive in the passenger train. Smoke was coming out of this parcel van. Loco was detached and gap was created between this parcel van and other coaches," said a East Coast Railway statement.

The official said an inquiry will be conducted to find out the reason for the fire.