Flying colours of city schools

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Students of different CBSE-affiliated schools in the City have come out with flying colours with several among them registering 100 per cent results in the Class X Board Examinations.

DAV Public School, ChandrasekharpurStitiprajna Sahoo emerged topper of the State and was ranked fourth at all India level with 496 marks. She scored perfect 100 each in Science and Social Science, 99 each in Mathematics and Sanskrit and 98 in English. Of 289 students, 71 have secured 95 per cent and above, 161 secured more than 90 per cent and 283 secured over 60 per cent marks.

Apart from Sahoo, who aims to be an IAS officer, Saatypragyan Kar and Sushree Ankit scored 494 marks and 493 marks respectively. School Chairman MM Panda and Principal KC Satapathy congratulated the successful students.

Buxi Jagabandhu English Medium School

All the students of the school cleared the test. While 72 students secured 90 pc and above, 204 students secured first division. Aradhana Manoswini and Abhipsa Mohanty scored 99 pc marks each and secured second rank in the State. Sachin Swain with 98.8 pc marks stood second and Swabhiman Mallick and Neha Biswal secured third position in the School with 98.4 pc marks each.

SAI International School

As many as 48.3 per cent of students scored above 90 per cent and 82.3 pc more than 75 pc. School topper Soumya Sudatta Nanda secured 97.8 pc followed by Aditi Rout and Ananya Mahapatra with 97.6 pc and Shruti Mishra with 97.4 pc. A wave of jubilation swept the school as students and teachers celebrated the success along with the Chairman Bijoy Kumar Sahoo and Vice Chairperson Silpi Sahoo.

KIIT International School

Students of KIIT International School have posted excellent results with 95 per cent securing first division and 30 per cent scoring more than 90 per cent. Asutosh Sahoo became the school topper by securing 97 per cent marks. Founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta said it has been possible only because of proper care and modern teaching methodology.

Mother’s Public School

Mother’s Public School has hit an all time high with 45 out of 111 students achieving 90 per cent or above. Barsha Priyadarshini Kar and Ankit Das scored 97.8 pc marks. The school has posted 100 pc success.

DPS Kalinga

While 100 pc of students passed, school topper Ananya Mishra secured 98 pc followed by Purvi Agarwal and Shirsaa Mishra 97.4 pc and Garima Khemka 97.2 pc. Of 270 students, 85 scored above 90 pc and 35 students above 95 pc. School Trustee Mala Mishra and Principal Anuradha Rakshit congratulated the star achievers.

DAV Public School, Pokhariput

Of 185 students, 74 scored more than 90 pc. With 98.8 pc marks, Saswati Subhalaxmi topped the school while Kritika Patnaik and Atishma Aishwarya with 98.2 pc stood jointly second and Lopita Mohapatra with 97.6 pc bagged third position.

DAV Public School, Unit-VIII

As many as 261 students of the school secured first Class. While all 269 students have passed with average of 86.26 pc marks, 138 students scored above 90 pc. Soumya Subhashree Sahoo topped the school with 98.8 pc. Sohan Paikray has secured second position with 98.6 pc and Swayam S Rout has secured third position with 98.4 pc. Managing Committee Chairman Madan Mohan Panda has congratulated the successful students.