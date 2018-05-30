Former minister Arun Sahoo makes students’ leader do sit-ups

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik may be making all out efforts to reach out to youth and student community but his partymen are letting no opportunity go to embarrass him.On Tuesday, Arun Sahoo, former Law Minister, allegedly forced president of North Orissa University students’ union to do sit-ups before party workers at Baripada.

All that Tushar Nayak, the students body leader, wanted was to appraise demands of students community at Baripada Circuit House where Sahoo, BJD observer for Mayurbhanj district, was holding a meeting.

Instead, the former Minister who started his career from campus politics humiliated him and made him do 50 sit-ups. An insulted Nayak took to Facebook to vent his feeling.

Nayak wanted to represent grievances of students regarding operation of Odia PG Department of the varsity to the MLA. Since the students’ leader has been leading agitation over the demands, Sahoo snubbed him before making him do the sit-ups for 50 times.Sources said the Odia PG Department of the university is functioning from the second campus in Keonjhar which was posing problem for students of Baripada who wanted it moved back to the district headquarters. Nayak has been holding agitation in this regard.

However, the former minister did not take Nayak’s suggestion for a strike in North Orissa University to solve the students’ problems and humiliated the students’ leader.“When we tried to highlight problems of the university before the legislator, he misbehaved and asked me to do sit-ups,” Nayak said adding, Sahoo threw his mobile phone at him and made him stand outside.

Sahoo could not be contacted and party workers denied the incident.