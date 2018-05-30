Home States Odisha

Ganeshi Lal takes oath as Governor of Odisha

Former State BJP president of Haryana Ganeshi Lal was on Tuesday sworn in as the Governor of Odisha. Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice Vineet Saran administered the oath.

Chief Justice Vineet Saran of Orissa High Court administering oath to Governor Ganeshi Lal on Tuesday | irfana

BHUBANESWAR: Former State BJP president of Haryana Ganeshi Lal was on Tuesday sworn in as the Governor of Odisha. Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice Vineet Saran administered the oath of office to Lal at the Raj Bhavan here.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, judges of the high court, ministers from Odisha and Haryana governments, Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra, State BJP president Basant Panda, Chief Secretary AP Padhi and senior officers were present.

Lal succeeds Satya Pal Malik who was holding holding additional charge as Odisha Governor from March 21 after veteran Naga leader SC Jamir completed his tenure. On May 25, President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Lal as the new Governor of Odisha.

