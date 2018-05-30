Home States Odisha

Hearing on Salepur rape case begins

The special children’s court dealing with cases registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offense(POCSO) Act on Tuesday started ‘hearing’ on Salepur minor girl’s rape and murder case.

Published: 30th May 2018 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:The special children’s court dealing with cases registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offense(POCSO) Act on Tuesday started ‘hearing’ on Salepur minor girl’s rape and murder case.On the first date of the hearing, the Presiding Officer of the Children’s court examined two witnesses in connection with the case. While Dr S Jajodia of Salepur CHC, who had referred the victim to SCB Medical College and Hospital after providing her first aid, was examined and cross examined, Dr Amarendra Nayak of SCBMCH who had performed post-mortem of the victim’s body deposed before the special court. However, Nayak’s cross examination was adjourned to Wednesday, informed Special Public Prosecutor Akhay Nayak.

As many as 46 witnesses including another doctor who had conducted medical examination of the victim have been summoned to depose before the court. To expedite the judicial process, the court will conduct hearing on the case consecutively for three days from Tuesday.Notably, the gruesome incident occurred, a day after the Union Cabinet approved an ordinance last month sanctioning death penalty for the convict of rape of a child less than 12 years of age.

Taking advantage of power-cut, the 25-year-old accused Mohammad Mustaque had taken the six-year-old girl of his neighbour to Jagannathpur UP School alluring her with chocolates on April 21 and tried to rape her.When the protested and threatened to reveal the incident to her parents, Mustaque tried to kill her by banging her head repeatedly on the wall. When she fell unconscious, he mistook her to be dead and left the spot. After undergoing treatment for a week, the girl succumbed at SCB Medical College on April 29.

While the Crime Branch of Odisha Police had designated the incident as a “Red Flag” case, DGP Dr RP Sharma directed the investigating officer (IO) to file charge sheet within 15 days.After conducting a thorough investigation, police filed the charge sheet running to more than 500 pages in 12 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners