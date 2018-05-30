By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Tuesday extended the last date for filling up the forms online for High School Certificate (HSC) Supplementary Examination-2018 for one day. While the date for filling up the forms online for the examination was scheduled between May 24 and May 31, the BSE has extended the last date to June 1.

“Considering the two-day nationwide bank strike on May 30 and 31, step has been taken to extend the last date for one more day,” said BSE president Jahan Ara Begum.The school authorities, who can submit fees and form online even during the strike period, have been directed to do it by June 1 midnight. The examination for Regular and Ex-Regular students has been scheduled from June 22 to 29.