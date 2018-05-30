Locals hit streets demanding drinking water

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Residents of Talbhatapada staged blockade on Khetrajpur main road for four hours on Tuesday demanding drinking water.The agitators alleged that they are facing acute shortage of drinking water due to erratic and irregular piped supply to their locality for the last few days. The water tanker of Public Health and Engineering Organisation (PHEO) visits the locality only once in a day and is inadequate, they said.

Many people are forced to collect water from the nearby Mandlia nullah due to the erratic supply, said Nandu Bibhar, an agitator. Several missives regarding water shortage to the authorities concerned have failed to yield any result, he added.The agitators also had a minor scuffle with police when the latter tried to disperse them from the spot of agitation. However, officials of PHEO rushed to the spot and assured the agitators to solve their water woes at the earliest.