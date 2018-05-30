Now Boyanika sarees for teachers’ uniform

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to introduce Boyanika sarees as the new uniform for school teachers. The existing uniform will be replaced from the 2018-2019 academic session. The decision has been taken by the state government to promote handloom products and support weavers.

A decision to this effect was taken at a high level meeting attended by School and Mass Education Minister Badrinarayan Patro, Minister of State for Higher Education Anant Das and Minister of State for Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts Snehangini Chhuria. Announcing the decision, Chhuria said teachers of both high schools and upper primary schools will wear Boyanika sarees from this academic session.

The Minister said the uniform of students will also be replaced with the same hand-woven textile materials later. However, colour of the uniform will remain the same, she said and added the decision aims at strengthening the financial status of the weavers along with ensuring that they get work throughout the year.

“The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held in the presence of Higher Education Minister, School and Mass Education Minister and other officials. Later, it will be implemented for school students as well,” she said. The Minister said the step has been taken to empower weavers so that their social and economic status will improve.