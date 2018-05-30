Home States Odisha

Odisha boy bags 2nd rank in CBSE

Soumyadeep Pradhan, a student of  Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Dhanpur in Mayurbhanj district, bagged all-India second position in the CBSE Class X examinations in differently abled category.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Soumyadeep Pradhan, a student of  Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Dhanpur in Mayurbhanj district, bagged all-India second position in the CBSE Class X examinations in differently abled category. He secured 484 out of 500 marks in the CBSE examination.Visually disabled Soumyadeep, who wears -13 vision glasses, has the ambition to become a doctor.

“I nourish the ambition to be a doctor so that I can serve the society in medical field. In order to fulfil my dream, I used to study for nearly 14 hours daily,” said Soumyadeep. School Principal Anadicharan Moharana said Soumyadeep was an ideal student in the school. His performance in all subjects has been excellent.   

Soumyadeep’s father Dhirendranath Pradhan is a block grant teacher of Panchayat High School in Magusuria village and mother Sasmita Nayak, headmistress of Balka Nodal UP School.“We were expecting that he would perform well in the Board examination. In the final year, he was very sincere in study. His hard labour brought him success,” said Dhirendranath.

“I was worried about my son’s eye problem as hard study puts pressure on the eyes. However, I am happy that he emerged one of the toppers in the country,” Sasmita said.Meanwhile, the people of Soumyadeep’s native Baisinga celebrated his extra-ordinary achievement and those of his locality thronged his house to greet him soon after the results were declared.

