Success rate drops in Bhubaneswar region

BHUBANESWAR: Even as 89.27 per cent of students in Bhubaneswar region, comprising Odisha, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh, have cleared the CBSE Class X examinations, results of which were announced on Tuesday, the overall pass percentage has dropped from the previous years.The region had posted a pass percentage of 92.15 last year and 96.27 per cent in 2016. But like previous years, the girls have performed better than the boys. While 91.36 per cent of girls cleared the test, 87.77 per cent of boys passed the annual board examinations.

Regional Officer of CBSE Thongkholet Mate said of 77,099 students, who appeared at the examinations in the region, 68,828 students came out successful.“As many as 29,392 girls and 39,436 boys out of 32,171 and 44,928 respectively have been successful. Altogether 7,264 students including 4,755 boys and 2,509 girls have got compartment,” he said.

Government-run Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) and Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) have fared well compared to their private counterparts. The results showed that 98 per cent of students from JNVs and 95.39 per cent from KVs have come out successful with flying colours. Of 4,002 JNV students including 1,653 girls and 2,349 boys who appeared the test, 3,922 have passed.

Similarly, 10,087 students from KVs including 5,504 boys and 4,583 girls out of 10,574 students have cleared the test. Private (Independent) schools have registered a pass percentage of 90.3 as 52,656 students have passed out of total 58,306 examinees. Somya Deep Pradhan, a student of JNV at Dhanpur in Mayurbhanj district, has been ranked second in the country in differently abled category. While he has scored 484 marks out of 500, joint toppers in the category Anushka Panda from Suncity at Gurgaon and Sanya Gandhi from Uttam School at Ghaziabad have secured 489 each.

In general category, Sthitipragyan Sahoo of Chandrasekharpur DAV Public School in Bhubaneswar has topped in the State with 99.2 per cent marks. She has scored 496 marks of the total 500 while two students from Buxi Jagabandhu English Medium School have scored 99 per cent each. As many as 2,207 students from the region have have scored 95 per cent or above marks, 8,588 students have scored 90 per cent or above, 28,917 students have scored 75 per cent or above and 20,631 students have secured 60 per cent or above marks. Altogether, 77,099 students from 927 schools in Bhubaneswar region had appeared the test in 229 centres.