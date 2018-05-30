Home States Odisha

Three cops hurt in mob attack

Three police officers of Pattapur police station sustained critical injuries after allegedly being attacked by tribals near T Gobindapur village near the border between Ganjam and Gajapati.

Published: 30th May 2018 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Three police officers of Pattapur police station sustained critical injuries after allegedly being attacked by tribals near T Gobindapur village near the border between Ganjam and Gajapati districts. Irked over alleged police inaction in a case of assault, the mob resorted to stone-pelting when the officers had gone to disperse the protestors on Tuesday. Hundreds of tribals from the village gathered on the main road and blocked KV line road by placing boulders and tree trunks.

They were protesting against the attack on one Prahalad Nayak, a resident of the village and a truck driver, while he was returning from Paralakhemundi with cashew nuts to Berhampur on Monday night.
Two youths intercepted his truck near Luhagudi under Mohona police limits early on Tuesday. They allegedly tried to extort money from the driver. When Prahalad refused to give them money, they allegedly assaulted the driver. The victim managed to escape from the spot.

Meanwhile, the road blockade by the villagers left several vehicles heading towards Koraput and Berhampur stranded for at least eight hours. Pattapur police IIC Ramesh Pradhan and two ASIs, Golok Chandra Polai and Prasanna Kumar Pradhan, reached the spot along with three constables. The irate villagers allegedly hurled stones and bricks at them, injuring Pradhan and both the ASIs.
According to sources, the constables escaped from the spot when they were unable to control the mob. According to reports, some local youths took the injured to Mohona hospital. Later, they were shifted to MKCGMCH.

Ganjam SP Brijesh Rai and Berhampur Sub-Collector Sidhartha Sankar Swain reached the spot with armed police forces and persuaded the locals to withdraw the protest.Armed police forces have been deployed in the village to avoid any untoward incident. Police have not made any arrests in the case so far. “Action will be taken against the pesons who attacked police,” sources said. The condition of injured policemen was stated to be stable.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pattapur police assault protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners