Home States Odisha

2019 date for Baramunda bus stand modernisation

scheduled to begin by June, target set to finish work within 15 months

Published: 31st May 2018 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Modernisation of Baramunda bust stand in the city into an inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) will be completed by 2019 end.With the work scheduled to begin by the end of June, it has been targeted to finish it within 15 months, said vice-chairman of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) Krishan Kumar after a review meeting here.

The concept design of the proposed bus terminus has been prepared by Delhi Integrated Multi-modal Transit System Ltd (DIMTS), which had won the bid for the architectural design and market assessment studies of the ISBT at Baramunda, during September last year.Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi, who reviewed the progress of the project at a high level meeting here, asked BDA to finalise the tender and execute contract agreement with the successful bidder by June end.

The state-of-the-art bus terminal estimated to cost `180 crore will be built over 15 acres, out of which four acres have been earmarked for commercial purposes. The project will be implemented in EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contract mode.

While 40 per cent of the project cost will be funded by the State Government, another 40 per cent will be taken as loan from Odisha Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (OUIDF). The remaining 20 per cent of the project cost will be sourced from BDA’s CDP Infrastructure Development Fund (CIDF), Kumar said.

Keeping convenience of the passengers in mind, it was decided that the bust stand will function for passenger pick-up and drop-off during the construction period. However, long-route buses making night halt at Baramunda will have to park at a place identified near Khandagiri. This will function as a temporary bus stand till the ISBT is ready, official sources said.

The terminal will be spread across 9,839 square metres and the ground floor would cover 4,343 square metres. The entire terminal will be built over 5,496 square metres. Similarly, the commercial area will be built over 21,350 square metres having ground and five floors. The commercial area would have a basement parking spread across 9,000 square metres and a capacity of 300 equivalent car space (ECS).
More than 1,000 buses are using the terminal daily and it is a transport lifeline for thousands of commuters. The site is well connected with the nearby NH-16 with two wide and accessible roads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon