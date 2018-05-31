Home States Odisha

Hubby loses wife in gamble, woman alleges rape by villager

In a shocking incident, a woman of Balikuti village under Baliapal police limits has claimed that she was raped by a man of the same village after her husband lost her to the accused in a game of gamb

Published: 31st May 2018 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:In a shocking incident, a woman of Balikuti village under Baliapal police limits has claimed that she was raped by a man of the same village after her husband lost her to the accused in a game of gambling a few days back.

In a complaint lodged by her at Baliapal police station, the woman alleged that on May 23 night after a game of gambling, her husband took her to an isolated place in the village where another man was waiting. There the second man raped the woman as her husband watched.Shockingly, the man not only watched the entire incident but also threatened his wife with life if she revealed the matter to anyone.

The victim later told her family about the ordeal, following which they approached the police. “We have registered a case against the woman’s husband and the villager against whom we have received the complaint,” Balasore SP Jugal Kishor Kumar Banoth told The Express.

The SP, however, said the issue of the man selling his wife in gambling is under investigation. Balasore Police nabbed the woman’s husband and the villager on Tuesday night.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon