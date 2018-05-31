Hubby loses wife in gamble, woman alleges rape by villager

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:In a shocking incident, a woman of Balikuti village under Baliapal police limits has claimed that she was raped by a man of the same village after her husband lost her to the accused in a game of gambling a few days back.

In a complaint lodged by her at Baliapal police station, the woman alleged that on May 23 night after a game of gambling, her husband took her to an isolated place in the village where another man was waiting. There the second man raped the woman as her husband watched.Shockingly, the man not only watched the entire incident but also threatened his wife with life if she revealed the matter to anyone.

The victim later told her family about the ordeal, following which they approached the police. “We have registered a case against the woman’s husband and the villager against whom we have received the complaint,” Balasore SP Jugal Kishor Kumar Banoth told The Express.

The SP, however, said the issue of the man selling his wife in gambling is under investigation. Balasore Police nabbed the woman’s husband and the villager on Tuesday night.