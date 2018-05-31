Single window panel clears 5 projects worth Rs 1,508 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:THE State-level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSCA) on Wednesday accorded in principle approval to 5 industrial projects envisaging investment of over Rs 1,508 crore. These units will create employment opportunities for around 2,155 persons.

“The approved projects include one polyester product manufacturing unit with 3,24,000 TPA at Textile Park of Bhadrak district involving an investment of Rs 975.1 crore. This park has the potential to grow as a polyester textile hub of eastern India,” Principal Secretary, Industry Department, Sanjeev Chopra told reporters after a meeting of the State panel.

The other projects include an aluminium manufacturing unit proposed to be set up at Angul Aluminium Park with an of investment of Rs 200 crore and employment potential for 500 persons.The proposal for a vegetable oil manufacturing unit at Paradip with investment of Rs 200 crore and employment potential of 920; instant pasta, vermicelli and sweet potato powder unit at Khurda industrial estate with investment of Rs 71 crore and employment potential of 300 and an integrated cold chain service unit at Sea Food Park, Deras with investment of Rs 62.1 crore and employment potential of 250 were also approved.

Chairing the meeting, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi directed departments concerned to provide all assistance to the project proponents till commissioning of their projects.The meeting also approved the proposal of Suguna Foods for change of location of its poultry feed from Bhubaneswar to Jayamangal industrial area in Khurda district. The unit envisages production of 1.24 lakh tonnes of poultry feed per annum with employment potential for 486 persons.

Approved industries

● Polyester product manufacturing unit with 3,24,000 TPA at Textile Park in Bhadrak district

● Aluminum manufacturing unit proposed at Angul Aluminium Park

● Vegetable oil manufacturing unit at Paradip

● Instant pasta, vermicelli and sweet potato powder unit at Khurda industrial estate

● Integrated cold chain service unit at Sea Food Park, Deras