Soon, health centre inside Srimandir

By Express News Service

PURI: The temple administration of Sri Jagannath temple agreed to provide place to the Health department inside the temple complex to establish a primary health centre. During his visit to the city on Tuesday, Health Minister Pratap Jena sought a place in the temple to open a PHC which would be manned by a doctor along with nurses and other support staff to administer primary and first aid services to the devotees. This apart, an ambulance would be kept in front of the main gate of the temple to provide emergency shifting services.

In a bid to strengthen security measures, SP Sarthak Sarangi said four CCTV cameras were installed at Jagamohan to monitor the conduct of devotees, servitors and others during the free public darshan. The CCTV would remain switched off during secret ceremonies of the deities, the SP added.

Earlier, Revenue Minister Maheswar Mohanty inaugurated MRI, dialysis and chemotherapy services free of cost to patients in the district headquarters hospital in the presence of Pratap Jena.Twelve beds have been kept for administering chemotherapy and seven beds for dialysis. Brajkishore Brahma, director, health and other district health officials were present at the event.