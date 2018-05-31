Home States Odisha

Student abuse heat on Arun

BJP, Cong workers burn his effigy in protest

Congress workers stage protest in Baripada on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A day after a student leader was allegedly forced to do sit-ups by former law minister Arun Kumar Sahoo, protests erupted in Baripada town on Wednesday as BJP and Congress activists took to streets against the BJD leader.Condemning Arun’s act, local units of BJP and Congress separately staged protests in front of the Collector’s office and burnt the BJD leader’s effigy.

BJP youth president of Mayurbhanj Kumar Mangalam said as Arun started his career from campus politics, he should have enough experience to solve problems raised by students. However, the leadership qualities of the BJD MLA have been exposed after he humiliated  students’ union president of North Orissa University Tushar Kumar Nayak in front of party workers, he said.

Tushar wanted to take up some genuine demands of students with Arun at Baripada Circuit House where the former minister, who is also the BJD observer for Mayurbhanj district, was holding a meeting with party leaders. Instead of giving a patient hearing to the students’ problems, Arun misbehaved with Tushar. “We strongly condemn the deplorable act of Arun which has left the student community angry and hurt,” Kumar added.

Later, a BJP team also submitted a memorandum to Vice-Chancellor of North Orissa University Prof Pradeep Kumar Chand to press their demands which included regularisation of various courses. The district unit of ABVP also staged protest against Sahoo at Rairangpur.On the day, Congress activists hit the streets demanding action against the BJD leader. “Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should immediately seek Arun’s resignation from the post of BJD observer for Mayurbhanj district. If the party president fails to take any action, the district Congress will call Mayurbhanj bandh within a week,” warned Congress district youth president Rakesh Singh.

Singh alleged that Tushar has been abducted by unknown persons since Tuesday evening and urged the district administration to trace and rescue him.BJD MLAs and workers should resign from the party for failing to protect the students’ union president from Arun’s high-handedness, he added.After being humiliated by Arun on Tuesday, the student’ union leader had posted his ordeal on Facebook. Tushar had even claimed that Arun threw his mobile at him and made him stand outside.

