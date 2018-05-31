Home States Odisha

Students make a beeline for city swimming pool

The beginners’ swimming pool located inside Dr Jhasketan Sahu Swimming Pool Complex run and managed by Sports department has been witnessing huge rush nowadays due to summer vacation of students.

Students during a practice session at the beginners’ swimming pool in Sambalpur | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The beginners’ swimming pool located inside Dr Jhasketan Sahu Swimming Pool Complex run and managed by Sports department has been witnessing huge rush nowadays due to summer vacation of students.

Around 800 beginners, majority of them students of various schools in the city, have enrolled to learn swimming at the pool which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on September 22 last year. The rush at the beginners’ pool is significant as it is witnessing its first peak season, which is from February to July, after it was dedicated to public.

The pool was developed by Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco) at an estimated cost of `1.9 crore. Its size is 25 metre x 12.5 metre having depth of 1.2 metre at the starting point. The depth of rest of the pool is 1.35 metre. One swimming coach and four trainers have been engaged at the swimming pool complex to train the beginners. While the monthly fee for practising in the pool is `750, the quarterly fee is `2,000, half-yearly fee is `3,500 and the yearly fee is `5,000. The application form for admission to learn swimming is available at `100. The pool remains opened from 6 am to 10 am in the morning and 4 pm to 6 pm in the evening.

A 13-year-old school student, Danis Simran Ekka said, “It took me only one month to become a swimmer. Initially, I was scared to go inside the water, but the trainers and the coach are very supportive here. They encouraged me and because of their support, I learned how to swim,” he said.

“We have received overwhelming response. We had not expected that we would receive such response in the first year. Those who aspire to take part in swimming competitions are also being allowed to practice at the competitive swimming pool of the complex. Of the total 800 learners, who took admission this season, at least 100 have started practising in the competitive pool,” said Rankanidhi Seth, a trainer of the swimming complex.

