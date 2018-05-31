Thailand women leave country after Odisha police serves 'Quit India' notice

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eight women from Thailand who were rescued from Bhubaneswar left the Country on Thursday after Commissionerate Police served them ‘Quit India’ notice. The foreign nationals

boarded a flight from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) for Thailand.

Sources said the 'Quit India' notice was served to the Thailand women on Wednesday and they were directed to leave the Country within 48 hours.

The City cops had rescued the women from a spa in Bapuji Nagar area under Capital Police limits on May 19 and detained them for their alleged involvement in flesh trade. The women were later sent to a short stay home in the Capital.

Twin City Commissioner of Police YB Khurania said the police follow a standard operating procedure (SOP) when foreign nationals are found involved in such cases and accordingly the information was

passed to the Ministries of Home Affairs and External Affairs.

"A probe was initiated and the passports and visas of the women were verified. During the investigation, the police found out that the visas issued to them did not entitle them to work in the country.

Subsequently, a Quit India notice was served to them on May 30 and they were asked to leave the country," Khurania said.

The notice was served to the Thai natives as they had violated the visa rules by involving themselves in the flesh trade. The police stated that some of the rescued women were having tourist visas,

while some others were having business visas.

Apart from rescuing the eight women, the City cops had also nabbed the manager of the sex racket and six customers from the spot. The police later informed Thailand embassy about the incident.

Last year, Commissionerate Police had served Quit India notice to three Thailand women, who were rescued from a spa in the Capital.

The police had asked the foreigners to leave the country at their own risk as neither their family nor the Thailand embassy did come forward to claim them.