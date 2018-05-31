Three arrested for kidnapping minor

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Three persons, including a woman were arrested by Choudwar Police for kidnapping a minor girl after persuading her to get married to a man in Madhya Pradesh. The girl has been rescued by police from Cuttack railway station on May 28.

The accused have been identified as Sukant Barik of Dhia Sahi, Dillip Nayak of Belda under Choudwar police limits and Sukanti Ahirwar of Majhaguan under Beheraia police limits of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh.

DCP Akhilesvar Singh said police swung into action after Santi Samal, a widow of Machhapangi village under Mahisalanda panchayat filed an FIR on May 23 night alleging that her minor daughter was missing from the house and she suspected the role of their neighbour Chhabi Dehuri. Santi claimed in the FIR that her 16-year-old daughter was sold to one Bihari Dalal.

During investigation police learnt that the girl was working in a Chrome Crosser at Belda where Sukanti and her bother-in-law Pradip had been residing in the house of Dillip on rent. The two had lured the minor girl to go with them to Madhya Pradesh for marriage with Pradip. They also hired two local persons Dillip and Sukant who brought the girl from her house on a two-wheeler on May 23 evening.

As per their plan, they were to proceed to Madhya Pradesh in Utkal Express. However, acting on FIR police raided different places and rescued the girl from Cuttack station. All the three accused have been booked under Section 363/366-A/34 of IPC, said the DCP adding that search is on to nab Pradip who is absconding.