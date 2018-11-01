2 youth arrested for murder

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Police claimed to have solved the murder mystery of a youth with the arrest of two persons on Wednesday. A few hours after he had left his home for morning walk, 18-year-old Kailash Majhi of Dumermunda under Jaipatna police limits was found dead in a paddy field on October 27 morning.

His head was crushed with a stone.

Jaipatna Police arrested two brothers - Paresh Thakur, aged 25 and Rupesh Thakur, aged 23 - from Bijmara village for their alleged involvement in the murder. They were produced in JMFC on Wednesday.

Speaking to mediapersons, SDPO of Dharamgarh police station Surendranath Satpathy said Kailash had a one-sided affair with sister of the accused persons and had been harassing her for several days.

Although Paresh and Rupesh had asked Kailash to stay away from their sister, he did not pay heed. The brothers duo then planned to eliminate and kept a track of Kailash’s movement. On the fateful day, they found Kailash walking alone near a paddy field and attacked him. They threw the body in the field and to hide his identity, they crushed his faced before fleeing the spot.