Home States Odisha

BBMP health initiative gets poor response 

BBMP Additional Commissioner (Health) D Randeep, said that nearly half the hospitals do not report report such cases, even though it is mandatory. 

Published: 01st November 2018 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An initiative launched by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) a couple of years ago to control the spread of diseases in the city is not effective enough due to the “unenthusiastic attitude” of private hospitals. 

The Public Health Information and Epidemological Cell (PHIEC) wa started by BBMP in 2016. It is an online reporting system of major diseases that have been identified in patients at a hospital. Hospitals had been directed to report confirmed cases of H1N1, dengue, chikungunya, polio, diptheria, pertosis, viral hepatitis, and meningitis.

BBMP Additional Commissioner (Health) D Randeep, said that nearly half the hospitals do not report report such cases, even though it is mandatory.  PHIEC Nodal Officer T Venkatesh said, “Of the 908 hospitals in the city nearly 400 lag behind when it comes to reporting these diseases. Some of them upload information for some time and then stop. Some are erratic while some have never reported.” 

Reporting such cases is mandatory under The Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act 1976 as well as the Karnataka Private Medical Practitioners Act, he said. “BBMP is now thinking of some penalty or stringent action which can be taken against them under the KMC Act,” Venkatesh said.  BBMP is also mulling over penalising such hospitals. 

“All 115 BBMP hospitals have been prompt in reporting diseases that have come to light through patients visiting their hospitals,” he added.The official said, “If we hear of a patient who is a resident of Benson Town, reported as a confirmed case of dengue at Fortis Hospital at Benson Town, our paramedical staff in Benson Town are alerted about it. They visit the surroundings and the patient’s house in some instances and identify the cause.”

On being asked if this system had made any headway so far, the Nodal Officer said that the City had 6,000 Dengue cases reported last year but only 1,000 have been identified up to September this year. “We made use of data available to take preventive measures in previously affected areas,” he added. 

Hospitals that have not reported on cases
 Mallya Hospital
 Dr Bhargava Reddy Women & Children Hospital
 Popular Nursing Home
 Digvijaya Hospital
 KIMS Bengaluru
 Sushruta Medical and Research Hospital Limited
 Bharathi Nursing Home
 Supriya Hospital
 Venlakh Hospital 
 Leela Hospitals & Diagnostic Centre 
 Raksha Multi Speciality Hospital
 Mamatha Hospital 
(Information source: BBMP)

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp