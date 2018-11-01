CCTV vigil on tribal hostels

Home States Odisha

The move of the State Government comes after it faced criticism over a series of reports of harassment and sexual abuse of students, especially girls in these hostels.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The State Government on Wednesday announced to install CCTV cameras in all the hostels run by SC/ST Development department to improve safety and security of tribal students. Addressing the media, SC/ST Development Minister Ramesh Majhi said his department has already initiated steps in this regard.

The move of the State Government comes after it faced criticism over a series of reports of harassment and sexual abuse of students, especially girls in these hostels. In August this year, police had arrested the headmaster of Sikhpally-based ST/ SC Girls’ Residential High School in Malkangiri on sexual assault charges after the death of a 14-year-old Class X student.

Majhi said the State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation has been given the responsibility to invite tender for installation of CCTV cameras in SC/ST hostels. He further informed that all the 7,000 hostels run by his department will be brought under CCTV surveillance. “We have decided to install cameras in at least 1000 hostels in the first phase. A budgetary provision of `7 crore has already been made for the purpose,” the Minister said.

The State Government is focusing on education of girls and installation of CCTV cameras will help strengthen the security of inmates in girls’ hostels, Majhi added. With around five lakh tribal children residing in these hostels across the State, the Government’s move will significantly boost the safety of these students, officials of SC/ST Development department said. They also informed that CCTV cameras will also be installed in hostels run by the School and Mass Education department where SC/ST students are residing.

