Central team in Odisha on Thursday to assess Titli damage 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An eight-member Central team will visit Odisha on Thursday to assess the damage of cyclonic storm Titli which hit Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coast on October 11.

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, SK Shahi, who will lead the team, has already arrived at the state capital. Four officials representing various Ministries will arrive on Thursday.

The team will split into two groups and visit Gajapati and Ganjam, the worst affected districts in Titli and resultant floods and landslides to assess the damage, added officials.

After completing the assessment, the team is scheduled to convene a meeting with the state government officials on November 2 and will submit a report to the Centre for release of aid to the state.

The state has sought central assistance of Rs 2014.09 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund. It had also sought an interim relief of Rs1,000 crore to expedite relief and restoration work in the affected areas.