Central team to assess Titli damage today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Prabhat Mohapatra on Wednesday said an eight-member Central team will visit Odisha on Thursday to assess the damage of ‘very cyclonic storm’ Titli which hit Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coast on October 11.

Joint Secretary in Ministry of Home Affairs SK Shahi, who will lead the team, has already arrived in the State Capital. Four officials representing various Ministries will arrive on Thursday. Mohapatra said the team will split into two groups and visit Gajapati and Ganjam, the worst affected districts in Titli and resultant floods and landslides, to assess the damage.

After completing the assessment, the team is scheduled to convene a meeting with the State Government officials on November 2. Accordingly, it will submit its report to the Centre for release of Central aid to the State. The State Government has sought Central assistance of `2014.09 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund. It had also sought an interim relief of `1,000 crore to expedite relief and restoration work in the affected areas.