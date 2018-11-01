Home States Odisha

Destitute woman struggles for house

An elderly destitute woman has been running from pillar to post to get housing assistance under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Rayagada district.

Published: 01st November 2018 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Haramani Choudhury outside her partially constructed house I Express

By Express News Service

KASHIPUR (RAYAGADA) : An elderly destitute woman has been running from pillar to post to get housing assistance under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Rayagada district. Ghanashyam Choudhury, aged 66, of Kosakatta village under Kucheipadar gram panchayat under Kashipur block, had sought financial assistance under the PMAY scheme in the 2016 financial year.

However, he died the same year following illness. In the meantime, his application for assistance was cleared and the block officials transferred the first installment of `20,000 under the scheme to his wife, Haramani Choudhury’s account. Subsequently, Haramani began construction of her house. After the first phase work, local Ward member’s husband Khagapati Bishoi alleged in the block office that Haramani had already availed a house under PMAY scheme from Dashpantpur block of neighbouring Koraput district.

Without physically verifying the allegation, the block officials cancelled the second phase money for Haramani’s house. On July 6 last year, the then BDO of Kashipur block wrote to the woman directing her to return the money as it was ‘wrongly’ transferred to her account. He directed her to do so within three days of receipt of his letter failing which, a police case would be filed against her.

Subsequently, villagers of Kosakotta wrote to the BDO stating that the allegation made by Khagapati was fabricated and urged him to sanction the second phase money to her on humanitarian grounds as she had no family members to take care of her. Although the block officials have not taken any action against Haramani for not returning the money so far, they have also not considered the villagers’ request of sanctioning her the second phase money.Contacted, the current BDO Bedabara Pradhan said he will inquire into the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp