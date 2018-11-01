Destitute woman struggles for house

By Express News Service

KASHIPUR (RAYAGADA) : An elderly destitute woman has been running from pillar to post to get housing assistance under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Rayagada district. Ghanashyam Choudhury, aged 66, of Kosakatta village under Kucheipadar gram panchayat under Kashipur block, had sought financial assistance under the PMAY scheme in the 2016 financial year.

However, he died the same year following illness. In the meantime, his application for assistance was cleared and the block officials transferred the first installment of `20,000 under the scheme to his wife, Haramani Choudhury’s account. Subsequently, Haramani began construction of her house. After the first phase work, local Ward member’s husband Khagapati Bishoi alleged in the block office that Haramani had already availed a house under PMAY scheme from Dashpantpur block of neighbouring Koraput district.

Without physically verifying the allegation, the block officials cancelled the second phase money for Haramani’s house. On July 6 last year, the then BDO of Kashipur block wrote to the woman directing her to return the money as it was ‘wrongly’ transferred to her account. He directed her to do so within three days of receipt of his letter failing which, a police case would be filed against her.

Subsequently, villagers of Kosakotta wrote to the BDO stating that the allegation made by Khagapati was fabricated and urged him to sanction the second phase money to her on humanitarian grounds as she had no family members to take care of her. Although the block officials have not taken any action against Haramani for not returning the money so far, they have also not considered the villagers’ request of sanctioning her the second phase money.Contacted, the current BDO Bedabara Pradhan said he will inquire into the case.