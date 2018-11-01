Elephant attack claims one more life

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A villager, who was critically injured during an elephant chasing drive in Rajgangpur range of Rourkela Forest Division (RFD) on Tuesday, succumbed at the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) on Wednesday morning. The deceased is Mangu Chirmakho (50) of Bad Nuagaon village.

Rajgangpur Range Officer CS Gadnayak said a herd of 25 to 30 elephants from Jharkhand had strayed into the village and a drive was underway to sent them back to the forest when one of the animals attacked Mangu, who was standing outside his house. He was rushed to the hospital where hedied at 8 am today.

Gadnayak said there was no external injury mark and he might have died due to internal injury or shock. Cash of `40,000 was released by the administration for the deceased’s final rites.On October 21, one Gobardhan Lakra (50) was trampled to death by an elephant in his agricultural land at Kendukudar village near Sonakhan under Rajgangpur range. The total human casualties in elephant attacks have shot up to 15 in the past 10 months.