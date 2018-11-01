Enforcement of plastic ban in 6 cities from today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The State Government will enforce plastic ban in six cities from Thursday after completion of the month-long awareness drive. Use of plastic and polythene bags was banned in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Rourkela, Sambalpur Municipal Corporations and Puri Municipality from October. “In our initial order on September 30, we had asked plastic and polythene bag manufacturers and all vendors to dispose of their stock within a month.

With the deadline coming to an end, the district Collectors and Municipal Commissioners concerned have been asked to take immediate action against manufactures and traders who continue to store the banned items,” said Special Secretary, Forest and Environment department K Murugesan. While the Forest and Environment department is the nodal agency for enforcement of the ban, the Housing and Urban Development department is the executing authority.

The implementation of the ban order is being monitored by Collectors and Municipal Commissioners. Murugesan said the pollution control board and Collectors have been asked to conduct raids on industries, traders, manufacturers as well as business establishments including shops and malls and seize the banned items and initiate action as per law. Home and Transport departments have also been asked to regulate movement of plastic and polythene products at check gates.

“Heavy penalty will be imposed on the violators,” he said. Forest officials said small vendors who flout the norms will be penalised as per municipal bylaws and the fine can go up to `7,000. Action will be taken against manufacturers, dealers and major commercial establishments as per Environment Protection Act which prescribes minimum punishment of fiveyear jail term and fine up to `one lakh. As per the Government order, there is a blanket ban on use of polythene bags of any shape, size and thickness as well as water pouches.

BMC finalises penalty structure for violators

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday finalised the penalty structure for households, industries, manufacturers and vendors who flout the plastic ban norm. The BMC also formed an enforcement squad to crack down on the violators.In a meeting, the civic body decided that a household violating the plastic ban norms will be charged `200 in the first instance, `500 in the second and `1,000 in the third .

The BMC may also initiate legal action if the violation continues. Similarly, street food vendors including sweets, snacks, fast food, ice cream, juice, vegetable and meat as well as those serving domestic customers would be fined `500 in the first instance, `1000 in the second instance and `2000 in the third instance after which they may also face criminal proceedings including cancellation of their trade licence. For restaurant owners, the penalty for first offence is `1,000, `2,000 for second and `5,000 for the third. They will face criminal proceedings if found violating the ban again. Star hotels and malls would be fined `2,000 in the first instance, `10,000 in the second and `50,000 in the third. Criminal proceedings would also be initiated along with cancellation of trade licence if the violation continues.