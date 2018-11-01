Govt focus on TB surveillance

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has stressed on proper surveillance and active case management to achieve the goal of tuberculosis elimination by 2025. At a review of Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme (RNTCP) chaired by Health Secretary Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda, it has been decided to intensify awareness campaigns and identify Multi-Drug Resistant (MDR) TB patients in prevalent districts.

“While 38 test laboratories have been set up in the State, three more modern test labs will be opened shortly. Process has been initiated to open Drug Resistant Tuberculosis (DRTB) centres in all district headquarters hospitals,” Dr Meherda said. Work is on to make two blocks from each district TB free every year. TB patients and their family members will be provided special nutrition kit.