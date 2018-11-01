Heads tonsured to protest lawyers’ strike

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: The ongoing lawyers’ strike has put the under-trial prisoners (UTPs) in a difficult situation across the State.The relatives of three such UTPs from the district lodged in Ragadi sub-jail tonsured their heads to protest the State Government’s inability to end the two-month long impasse at the Jajpur Road court.

Sources said the three, identified as Giridhari Das of Patana, Balaram Das of Chunabhati and Gokula Chandra Patra of Mundamala villages got together at the court complex at noon. “Perhaps, the three had planned to get their heads tonsured as they had brought a barber with them for the purpose,” said an eyewitness.

Gokula Chandra Patra said his relative was arrested for a petty case and has been languishing in prison for the last two months. “We have been visiting the courts to secure their bail but it has been in vain due to the ongoing lawyers’ strike,” he added. Meanwhile, the agitating lawyers of Jajpur, Jajpur Road and Chandikhole courts on Wednesday burnt the effigy of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik before the respective courts.