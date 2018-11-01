Home States Odisha

Illegal firecracker units continue to flourish

Illegal manufacturing of firecrackers has continued unabated in the district even as the administration is going all out to ensure a safe and peaceful Diwali. 

Published: 01st November 2018 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHADRAK : Illegal manufacturing of firecrackers has continued unabated in the district even as the administration is going all out to ensure a safe and peaceful Diwali. As Diwali is inching closer, several villagers on the outskirts of Bhadrak town do not want to miss the chance of making some quick bucks. Most of the firecracker manufacturing units are run from the houses or on the open plot adjacent to the houses.

These units do not even have licences. Hundreds of people, including women and children, can be seen working in a small stuffy room covered with chemical powder. There are no fire safety measures. People manufacturing firecrackers do so risking their lives, sources said.

While over 35 firecracker making units are running in Gujidarda, Bagurai, Mirjapur, Santhia and Haldidiha bypass in Bhadrak, around 60 non-licensed shops are illegally manufacturing and selling crackers in Dobal, Basudevpur, Chandabali, Arnapal, Bonth and Agarpada areas.

Firecracker-related mishaps in the past have already exposed the dangers posed by the illegal manufacturing units operating in residential areas. In the last five years, over 25 people have died and hundreds sustained injuries in cracker explosions in  different units in the district, said Bhadrak fire office sources.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Shyambhakta Mishra said the administration has gone all out to keep situation under control. Steps are being taken to crack whip on illegal firecracker making units, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp