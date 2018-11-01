Illegal firecracker units continue to flourish

By Express News Service

BHADRAK : Illegal manufacturing of firecrackers has continued unabated in the district even as the administration is going all out to ensure a safe and peaceful Diwali. As Diwali is inching closer, several villagers on the outskirts of Bhadrak town do not want to miss the chance of making some quick bucks. Most of the firecracker manufacturing units are run from the houses or on the open plot adjacent to the houses.

These units do not even have licences. Hundreds of people, including women and children, can be seen working in a small stuffy room covered with chemical powder. There are no fire safety measures. People manufacturing firecrackers do so risking their lives, sources said.

While over 35 firecracker making units are running in Gujidarda, Bagurai, Mirjapur, Santhia and Haldidiha bypass in Bhadrak, around 60 non-licensed shops are illegally manufacturing and selling crackers in Dobal, Basudevpur, Chandabali, Arnapal, Bonth and Agarpada areas.

Firecracker-related mishaps in the past have already exposed the dangers posed by the illegal manufacturing units operating in residential areas. In the last five years, over 25 people have died and hundreds sustained injuries in cracker explosions in different units in the district, said Bhadrak fire office sources.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Shyambhakta Mishra said the administration has gone all out to keep situation under control. Steps are being taken to crack whip on illegal firecracker making units, he added.