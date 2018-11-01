Home States Odisha

Lawyers refuse to relent

On the other hand, BJD Legal Front Advisor Asim Amitabh Das said the lawyers’ cease-work agitation is politically motivated.

Published: 01st November 2018 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas participating in the ‘Run for Unity’ marathon organised in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday | Express

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

CUTTACK: The agitating lawyers on Wednesday burnt the effigy of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to protest inaction of police in arresting the accused cops involved in assaulting one of their colleagues. 
Shouting slogans against Naveen and Law Minster Pratap Jena, the lawyers burnt the former’s effigy in front of Cuttack Collectorate. 

On the other hand, BJD Legal Front Advisor Asim Amitabh Das said the lawyers’ cease-work agitation is politically motivated. Addressing the media, Das said the protest is being carried out vindictively at the behest of some self-interest groups even though the State Government has made sincere efforts to resolve the impasse. 

Reacting to the Orissa High Court Bar Association’s warning of action against lawyers who had defied its resolution and announced to resume court work, Das said the members of BJD Legal Front were ready to give appropriate explanation if the lawyers’ body issued show cause notice to them.On the day, Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh also clarified on the allegations of the HC Bar Association that no action was initiated either by the police or by State Government to resolve the cop-lawyer dispute.

“We have tried at every level, starting from IIC, ACP, DCP to CP and DGP, to end the standoff. We had reached an agreement with the office bearers of HC Bar Association at Naraj Inspection Bungalow on September 25 to resolve the issue with some terms and conditions following which the lawyers had assured to call off their strike the next day. However, they did not keep their word,” Singh said. 

Now, the situation has worsened with the general public bearing the brunt of the strike. “We appeal to the lawyers’ fraternity to call off their strike,” he added. High Court Bar Association secretary Satyabrata Mohanty termed the above clarifications as politically motivated and an afterthought.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp