Migrant labourers working under unsafe conditions

The coastal district has again captured the State’s attention for the wrong reasons.

JAGATSINGHPUR : The coastal district has again captured the State’s attention for the wrong reasons. Low wages, unsafe conditions and harassment have caused fear among the migrant workers from tribal areas and forced many migrants to return to their home districts.

While around 10 labourers, especially tribals, have been killed due to unsafe workplace in the last two years, several sustained serious injuries in the mishaps. On Tuesday, a 45-year-old daily labourer, Udaya Sanata, of Badatemera panchayat in Nabarangpur district died after he came in contact with a live wire at a workplace. Earlier, two tribals were killed in Korua and Rohia in Naugaon block. Similarly, a labourer from Keonjhar district, who was operating a machine at a prawn gheri in Erasama, died in a mishap recently.

Sources said there is an acute shortage of labourers in Jagatsinghpur district for cultivation of paddy crops, construction work, prawn gheries and other projects. As a result, some mafias have resorted to bring labourers from tribal-dominated Nabarangpur, Koraput, Keonjhar and Nayagarh districts to engage them in different works and earn money. Hundreds of such labourers are living in Paradip, Kujang, Erasama, Balikuda, Nuagaon, Biridi and other areas of the district in pathetic conditions without basic facilities. They also often receive less pay than their local counterparts. 

They alleged that while the middlemen had assured them to provide `400 to `450 per day as wages, they are getting only `250 to `300. Sometimes, they are subjected to assaults and harassment by the middlemen. Neither the local administration nor the labour department has taken any step to register them under welfare measures, they said.

Social activists said the pressure to feed their families often means they enter the informal economy where they lack the protection enjoyed by registered workers, leaving them vulnerable to sexual harassment, low wages and hazardous working conditions, with little or no recourse.Divisional Labour Commissioner Kumud Ranjan Das said the department has received the allegations over the issue and the District Labour Officer and Labour Inspector have been asked to conduct an inquiry into the matter and provide compensation to the victim families.

