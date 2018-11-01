Home States Odisha

Mortal remains of Sahoo consigned to flames

People of Balangir bid a tearful adieu to Doordarshan cameraman Achyutananda Sahoo, who was killed in Maoist ambush in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. 

Published: 01st November 2018 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:50 AM

Mortal remains of Achyutananda Sahoo being taken to his house in Ghusuramunda on Wednesday I Express

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: People of Balangir bid a tearful adieu to Doordarshan cameraman Achyutananda Sahoo, who was killed in Maoist ambush in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. The mortal remains of Sahoo were cremated after police paid guard of honour at his native village Ghusuramunda in Balangir district. Slogans of ‘Achutyananda Amar Rahe’ rent the air as the casket - carrying his body - wrapped in Tricolour reached his village in the afternoon. Villagers, family members and local leaders paid their last respect to the slain journalist. The mortal remains were consigned to flames by his elder brother.

Director General  of DD News, Krishna Kumar Jadav, Leader of Opposition and Balangir MLA Narasingha Mishra, Loisingha MLA Jogendra Behera, Balangir SP K Shiba Subramani, PD DRDA Maheswar Swain, former MP Balgopal Mishra were present.

Sahoo was in Dantewada since Monday along with colleagues reporter Dhiraj Kumar and lighting assistant Mormukut Sharma to cover Chhattisgarh elections. The Maoist attacked them while they were passing through a forest in Aranpur under Dantewada limits on two motorcycles. While his colleagues escaped the attack, Sahoo died.  

While Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has announced a compensation of `15 lakh for Achyutananda’s family, the Loisingha block administration paid `30,000 to the bereaved family on Wednesday.

