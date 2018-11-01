Home States Odisha

Naveen slams Centre, says BSKY far better than Ayushman Bharat

On Saturday, Naveen had announced to extend BSKY benefits to all Odia people living outside the State.

Published: 01st November 2018 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Jan Sampark Padyatra. Also seen are Bhubaneswar MP Prasanna Patsani and local MLA Priyadarshi Mishra | IRFANA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday took on the BJP, which has been unsparing in its criticism of the BJD Government for refusing to implement Ayushman Bharat, and said Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) is far more better the Centre’s healthcare scheme. Taking a swipe at the Centre for rejecting the State Government proposal to extend the healthcare programme to all the people while addressing a BJD rally during the party’s annual Jan Sampark Padyatra at Gadakana’s Mandap Basti in Ward No. 9 in North Bhubaneswar here, the Chief Minister said, “Do illness and accidents visit only BPL card holders? APL families also need health protection.

While BPL card holders are entitled benefits under Ayushman Bharat, BSKY caters to the needs of all.” He described the State’s healthcare scheme BSKY as a historic step and much better than Ayushman Bharat. The CM said Odia people living outside the State will also get the benefits of BSKY. Odisha Government has initiated steps to empanel major hospitals of all the States and Central Government to extend healthcare under BSKY, he said.

On Saturday, Naveen had announced to extend BSKY benefits to all Odia people living outside the State. Claiming that his Government has fulfilled all its promises, the Chief Minister said he was left with no choice but to launch its own schemes for food security, housing, social security and healthcare as a large number of households were left out of the Central schemes. “Lots of eligible beneficiaries were deprived of these four benefits by the Central Government.

It hurt me very much which is why we started Biju Pucca Ghar, Biju Swasthya Kalyan, Madhu Babu Pension, State Food Security and several other social security schemes,” the regional satrap said. Noting that the four schemes are four pillars of the Government, the Chief Minister said not a single person of the State will be allowed to suffer due to ineligibility to avail the benefits. Naveen said people of the State have full confidence in BJD. “We believe in work and not in words.

We are with the people and would continue to work for them,” he said. Earlier, Naveen had criticised the Centre for making unnecessary noise over Ayushman Bharat. Taking a dig at the Centre for its failure to keep any of its promises to the State, the Chief Minister had remarked that empty vessels make the most noise. Bhubaneswar North MLA Priyadarshi Mishra accompanied the CM during the padyatra.

