Odisha cops on toes to check influx of maoists from c’garh

Odisha Police on Wednesday said it was on alert to check the movement of Naxals after security was tightened in the neighbouring poll-bound Chhattisgarh.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Odisha Police on Wednesday said it was on alert to check the movement of Naxals after security was tightened in the neighbouring poll-bound Chhattisgarh. “Though the Naxals keep traversing through the inter-State bordering areas, there is a possibility that the ultras might infiltrate into Odisha as security has been tightened in Chhattisgarh.

The cops in bordering areas of the State have been put on alert,” Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma said. The DGP further informed that SPs of the bordering districts of Odisha held a coordination meeting with their Chhattisgarh counterparts in the neighbouring State in this regard. The State cops are on their toes after a Doordarshan cameraman and three security personnel were killed on Tuesday in an ambush by Maoists in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh.

Security forces are engaged in combing operations in areas affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the neighbouring State after the Maoists asked voters to boycott Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh which are slated to be held in November. Though Odisha Police has succeeded in securing several areas of the State which were strongholds of the Naxals, many pockets still remain affected with the LWE menace which poses a challenge to the cops.

“The Maoist menace is still severe in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts along with the bordering areas near Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh,” Dr RP Sharma said. Meanwhile, the DGP urged people against indulging in vandalism during demonstrations and protests. Addressing the media after attending the State level parade observed at OSAP 7th Battalion Ground here on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Dr Sharma said people should not damage property while staging protests. “There are many ways through which people can put forth their demands before the authorities,” he added.

