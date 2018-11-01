Odisha ranks 2nd in AMRUT scheme

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has been ranked second among States in implementation of the projects under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).As per the national level rating framework assessment up to October 26 2018, Andhra Pradesh topped the list while Madhya Pradesh was placed third.

Ranked among top three performers at national level in 2015-16 and 2016-17, the State has received incentive award of `41.66 crore, Mission Director of AMRUT Prem Kumar Jha said after a review meeting.Reviewing the progress of the scheme at a high power committee meeting here, Chief Secretary AP Padhi directed the Urban and Housing department to spend the sanctioned amount in time. As per AMRUT guidelines, a set of 11 reforms are to be implemented by the State as well as ULBs within a period of four years.

Assessment for the year 2017-18 showed that the achievement in this regard had been more than 90 per cent in all the nine ULBs included under AMRUT scheme. As of now, a total of 191 projects have been sanctioned and taken up under AMRUT scheme.

This includes 130 water supply, 13 septage and 48 park projects. All these projects have been tendered out and contracts have been awarded against 188 projects. So far, 57 projects have been completed. These projects involve an investment of around `1650 crore.These projects are being implemented in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Brahmapur, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Balasore, Bhadrak and Baripada.