Home States Odisha

Odisha ranks 2nd in AMRUT scheme

 Odisha has been ranked second among States in implementation of the projects under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

Published: 01st November 2018 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has been ranked second among States in implementation of the projects under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).As per the national level rating framework assessment up to October 26 2018, Andhra Pradesh topped the list while Madhya Pradesh was placed third. 

Ranked among top three performers at national level in 2015-16 and 2016-17, the State has received incentive award of `41.66 crore, Mission Director of AMRUT Prem Kumar Jha said after a review meeting.Reviewing the progress of the scheme at a high power committee meeting here, Chief Secretary AP Padhi directed the Urban and Housing department to spend the sanctioned amount in time. As per AMRUT guidelines, a set of 11 reforms are to be implemented by the State as well as ULBs within a period of four years. 

Assessment for the year 2017-18 showed that the achievement in this regard had been more than 90 per cent in all the nine ULBs included under AMRUT scheme. As of now, a total of 191 projects have been sanctioned and taken up under AMRUT scheme.

This includes 130 water supply, 13 septage and 48 park projects. All these projects have been tendered out and contracts have been awarded against 188 projects. So far, 57 projects have been completed. These projects involve an investment of around `1650 crore.These projects are being implemented in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Brahmapur, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Balasore, Bhadrak and Baripada.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp