OMC pays Rs 100 crore to CM’s relief fund 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: State-run Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) on Wednesday paid `100 crore to Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF). Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick, Secretary RK Sharma, OMC chairman Sanjeev Chopra and MD R Vineel Krishna handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Secretariat here as part of corporate social responsibility of the public entity. The fund contributed to CMRF will help the poor and destitute to avail financial aid under various Government schemes,

Mallick said.