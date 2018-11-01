Pradhan hints at cancellation of Air Odisha contract

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sought intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for resumption of UDAN flights to Jharsuguda, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday hinted at possible cancellation of contract with Air Odisha for arbitrary suspension of flights.

Dubbing Air Odisha as a questionable entity, Pradhan said the Aviation Ministry is reviewing the whole tender process and if required, it will cancel the contract.“We are in touch with the senior management of Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet to start flight operation from Jharsuguda airport. These operators will start regular flights if Jharsuguda airport is a commercial success,” Pradhan said.

Air Odisha, which managed to bag maximum routes under UDAN (Udey Desh ka Aam Nagarik) scheme, is under a cloud after abrupt suspension of flight operation to Jharsuguda airport a fortnight after its inauguration by the Prime Minister.

Expressing concern over the cancellation flights to the new airport of the State, the Chief Minister on Tuesday wrote to the Prime Minister requesting introduction of commercial flights in addition to UDAN flights.