Rs 1.3K crore approved for Dhenkanal

Sources said while `62.08 crore will be spent on agriculture, `90.70 crore has been earmarked for irrigation and flood control.

Published: 01st November 2018 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: An annual plan budget of `1,327.28 crore was approved by the District Planning Committee (DPC) for 2018-19 financial year on Wednesday with focus on supply of electricity to the poor under Soubhagya scheme and rural development.

The budget was approved for 198 projects at a meeting of the DPC held under the chairmanship of its president and Dhenkanal MLA Saroj Kumar Samal in the presence of Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik. Speaking at the meeting, Mallick emphasised the need for people’s participation in implementation of the projects.

Sources said while `62.08 crore will be spent on agriculture, `90.70 crore has been earmarked for irrigation and flood control. Similarly, `7.03 crore will be spent on power supply and `129.34 crore on rural development. Samal suggested use of modern technology to implement the projects expeditiously.

