Sarja case: Vismaya director, producer record statements

Arun Vaidyanathan, the director of the movie, has reportedly told the police that Arjun Sarja had asked him to tone down the romantic scenes.

Published: 01st November 2018 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The director and the producer of the movie Vismaya recorded their statements before the Cubbon Park police on Wednesday in connection with the case filed by actress Sruthi Hariharan against actor Arjun Sarja.

Arun Vaidyanathan, the director of the movie, has reportedly told the police that Arjun Sarja had asked him to tone down the romantic scenes. “In the script I wrote earlier, there were more romantic scenes. But Sarja told me he was uncomfortable doing such scenes and asked me to tone them down.

Then I reworked the script and made some changes. Even during the rehearsals, I did not see Sarja behaving objectionably and Sruthi did not raise objections on the sets,” the police said quoting Vaidyanathan’s statement.

The film producer Umesh has also reportedly said that he was shocked by Sruthi’s statements now, as no one spoke of any such incident during the shoot. “The entire shooting of the movie was completed in 43 days. No such incident happened as per my knowledge,” he reportedly told the police.

HC to hear Arjun Sarja’s plea on Friday
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court will hear the petition filed by actor Arjun Sarja on Friday. Sarja has moved the court seeking to quash a FIR registered against him by Cubbon Park police based on the complaint filed by actor Sruthi Hariharan on charges of sexual harassment. When the counsel of Sarja mentioned the matter for urgent hearing, Justice Dinesh Kumar said that the matter would be heard 
on Friday. 

