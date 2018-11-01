Home States Odisha

State ranks 2nd in OPD services

Odisha has secured the second position in the country in achieving maximum improvement in OPD services in public health facilities.

Published: 01st November 2018 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Odisha has secured the second position in the country in achieving maximum improvement in OPD services in public health facilities. At the fifth National Summit on ‘Good, replicable practices and innovations in public healthcare systems in India’ at Kaziranga in Assam, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare awarded Odisha a ‘Certificate of Merit’ for the success.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda presented the certificate to Special Secretary of Odisha Health department Dr BK Brahma at the three-day special event which will conclude on Thursday. Odisha shared the second rank with Gujarat and Karnataka for maximum improvement in OPD services in public health facilities during 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Officials claimed that OPDs in public health facilities of the State registered a significant growth in number of patients after infrastructural development and implementation of a number of schemes including Niramaya and Nidan under which drugs and diagnosis are being provided free of cost.

The Economic Survey Reports indicated that 60.62 per cent people were treated at OPDs and 8.7 per cent at IPDs in public health centres across the State in 2009-10. The figures increased to 71.21 per cent and 10.41 per cent for OPDs and IPDs respectively in 2014-15 and further eight per cent in the last three years.

Comments

