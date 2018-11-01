Home States Odisha

Students not allowed to appear for exam

Similar is the plight of the cook, a widow, who had highlighted irregularities in the mid-day meal scheme.

Published: 01st November 2018 01:18 AM

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The fate of four students of Gopalpur Nodal UP School in Raghunathpur block of Jagatsinghpur district hangs in balance after they were not allowed to appear for  the half-yearly examination last month for allegedly complaining about sub-standard mid-day meals.

Similar is the plight of the cook, a widow, who had highlighted irregularities in the mid-day meal scheme. Supply of sub-standard rice and vegetables has led to resentment among students and the parents. The cook, Minati Muduli, has been targeted by the authorities for highlighting the state of affairs at the school. Minati had complained that two types of mid-day meals are prepared at the school-one for school teachers and staff of Block Education Office and the other for students.

Besides, four students, Saipadama Swain, Nilam Swain of Class V, Dipti Dalai of Class VI and Dipu Dalai of Class III, were forced to take transfer certificate from the school on September 17 and not allowed to attend the half-yearly examinations. The parents of these students had highlighted the issue of insufficient rice being provided to the students as part of the mid-day meal scheme.

However, the Headmaster of the school Sachindra Nath Mohanty refuted the allegations and put the blame on the parents. He said the students were not asked to leave the school and the parents deliberately did not allow their wards to appear for the half-yearly examination. Mohanty said the cook is not being allowed to join work has not been performing her duties for the last two months. Assistant Block Education Officer Narahari Mishra said a departmental inquiry has been initiated to look into the allegations.

