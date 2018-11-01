Tension continues at Gopalpur

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Tension continues to prevail in Gopalpur port area as the port workers’ agitation entered its sixth day on Wednesday. The workers, who are demanding fulfilment of their demands including regular jobs, had closed the entry gates of the port on Tuesday. This led to an unpleasant situation as the agitating workers prevented the officials from entering the port and using the bio-metric attendance system. Police personnel were deployed at the port to prevent the situation from spiralling out of control.